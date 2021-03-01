Environmental Health Council inducts 169 new officers

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) has inducted 169 new Officers and Assistants with a charge to practice the profession with integrity.

At the event held at the College of Health Technology, Keffi, Registrar/CEO, EHORECON, Dr. Bala Yakubu Mohammed, stated that the induction is a statutory responsibility enshrined in the Council’s Act.



He said that the induction is the last certification for the students to pass out and practice the Environmental Health profession.



“This certify that they professionally and academically qualified. They are eligible to work in public and private sector,” he said.

He said the country is intensifying efforts at meeting its environmental health standards by expanding personnel capacity building and presence.

In an interview with journalists, pioneer Registrar of EHORECON, Sanitarian Augustine Ebisike called on the inducted graduates to practice the profession with integrity.



He also called on Government to create a system whereby Environmental health graduates can be gainfully employed.



He said Preventive medicine needs the assistance of Government to be effective in the system as Nigeria is still practicing the old laws of the colonial masters of 1958.



He revealed that since 2005 a draft on preventive health has been in the National Assembly and till date has not been passed.

