Again, Nigerian troops in fierce battle to goil Dikwa retake by Boko Haram

*Security sources raise concerns about nefarious activities of informants



Nigerian Armed Forces are presently locked in fierce combat against the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Dikwa, Local Government in Borno State.



The terrorists, it was learnt had stormed Dikwa town yesterday, on several gun trucks. The intention of the terrorist, according to a military intelligence, was to retake the entire local government and reclaim Dikwa as one of their caliphates.

Though they succeeded in razing a United Nations (UN) building and part of the Dikwa Emir’s palace, troops from 82 Battalion and other army formations in the state have been mobilised and deployed to engage the insurgents.

“As I speak, there is heavy gunfire going on between our military troops and the terrorists.

“Though the battle has lasted for over 15 hours, I cannot give you the exact number of casualties recorded on both sides,” the source told PRNigeria.

There have been reported activities of informants, in some communities, not only leaking vital information to the terrorists but harbour them in their houses and settlements, while also assisting them (the terrorists) plant landmines against Nigerian troops.

Security sources had said that the nefarious activities of informants which are rife in some local governments are sabotaging military operations in some parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

One of the sources stated that the sabotaging activities of informants are so rampant in some axis and communities around Guzamala, Abadam, Marte, Kaga, Dikwa, Kukawa, Mobbar, Monguno and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State. Credit: PRNigeria