Army freeze accounts of missing 12 officers, 86 soldiers

The Nigerian Army has sent a signal for stoppage of salaries of 12 officers and 86 soldiers whose whereabouts are unknown in the wake of last week’s Boko Haram attacks on Marte and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.



The army successfully repelled attacks on Dikwa on February 19 after insurgents launched attack on them.



The whereabouts of the personnel, three majors, three captains, six lieutenants, three sergeants and 89 soldiers is unknown, prompting the army to issue a signal dated March 1, 2021 from Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.



The signal, signed by Col. A.O. Odubiyi, on behalf of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, partly read, “I am directed to connect Reference A on above subject and to respectfully forward details of additional officers and soldiers who absconded from the defensive location during the BHT attack on New Marte and Dikwa.



“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers’ deserters WEF 19 Feb 21. You are also requested to cause HQ NAFC to freeze their accounts and apprehend/bring them under military escort to this Headquarters if seen within your AOR.”



Daily Trust investigation reveal that some of the affected persons may have retreated to their main bases.

“This case should not be seen as mutiny because they went different ways when they were dislodged by the insurgents. It is possible that some of them have been killed; some may have retreated to their main bases and others maybe on the run.



“This is not a new thing. It happens when military bases are dislodged,” he said

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, didn’t not pick his call or return a text message from The AUTHORITY over the issue.