23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

10 most concerned topics for the Two Sessions…

China energizes rural development with digital technologies

“Earn to spend”: How consumption view of young…

China guides e-commerce sector to greener path of…

Again, troops engage Boko Haram at Marte

NDLEA owes staff over N4bn – Brig-Gen. Marwa

Army deny reports of desertion by 12 officers,…

Group backs call for EFCC, ICPC’s probe of…

C’ttee of Vice-Chancellors appoints Prof Abdulkareem as chairman

PHOTO NEWS

Cover

Army freeze accounts of missing 12 officers, 86 soldiers

The Nigerian Army has sent a signal for stoppage of salaries of 12 officers and 86 soldiers whose whereabouts are unknown in the wake of last week’s Boko Haram attacks on Marte and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.


The army successfully repelled attacks on Dikwa on February 19 after insurgents launched attack on them.


The whereabouts of the personnel, three majors, three captains, six lieutenants, three sergeants and 89 soldiers is unknown, prompting the army to issue a signal dated March 1, 2021 from Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.


The signal, signed by Col. A.O. Odubiyi, on behalf of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, partly read, “I am directed to connect Reference A on above subject and to respectfully forward details of additional officers and soldiers who absconded from the defensive location during the BHT attack on New Marte and Dikwa.


“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers’ deserters WEF 19 Feb 21. You are also requested to cause HQ NAFC to freeze their accounts and apprehend/bring them under military escort to this Headquarters if seen within your AOR.”


Daily Trust investigation reveal that some of the affected persons may have retreated to their main bases.

“This case should not be seen as mutiny because they went different ways when they were dislodged by the insurgents. It is possible that some of them have been killed; some may have retreated to their main bases and others maybe on the run.


“This is not a new thing. It happens when military bases are dislodged,” he said
Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, didn’t not pick his call or return a text message from The AUTHORITY over the issue.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Certificate Forgery: Court okays probe of Buhari’s aide

Editor

CSOs set up situation room to aid govt in tackling scourge of COVID-19

Editor

I'm not a religious bigot a�� Buhari

Editor

COURT ‘SACKING’ OF IFEANYI UBAH IS A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE- SAYS HURIWA

Editor

2019: Why Buhari cannot save APC -PDP

Editor

BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s Conviction

Editor

Valentine: Love wisely, NACA tells youths

Editor

You Failed, PDP Replies Buhari Over Performance Claims

Editor

Unjust treatment breeds insecurity – Archbishop Kaigama

Editor

Insecurity: Abaribe Urges Buhari to resign

Editor

N37.4Billion Promissory Notes: PAPS Calls On CBN To Obey Court Order —As Zamfara Govt Writes CBN

Editor

Nigeria’s security architecture has failed – Lawan

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More