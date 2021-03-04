25.9 C
BENUE: Killers Of Chief Terkura Must Face Justice, Ortom Vows

…As Suswam Calls For Calm


 From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on  Wednesday declared that killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam must be apprehended and made to face justice.


The AUTHORITY however gathered that Senator Gabriel Suswam, in  a statement  also on Wednesday  appealed for calm.


Ortom said  his administration will give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to the face consequences of their action. 


Ortom in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase,  a copy of which was seen by the AUTHORITY stressed that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, and gave assurance that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the State won’t go unpunished. 


He sympathized with Senator Suswam and the rest of the family, as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Chief Terkura Suswam.


The Governor prayed  God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss. 


Dr Terkura Suswam, immediate elder brother  to Senator Gabriel Suswam was shot dead by unknown gunmen at about 8pm on Tuesday at his country home of Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.


A philanthropist, University lecturer, politician and community leader, the late Terkura who held one of the highest honorific traditional title of “Zege Iwanger I Tiv”( Great illumination of the Tiv Nation) in Tiv land was loved by all who interacted with him this medium gathered.

