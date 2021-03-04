23 C
Dr. Suswam: Benue Security Council imposses curfew, ban on use of old model Toyota Corolla

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Following the assassination of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Dr. Terkura Suswam, by yet -to-be-identified gun men, the Benue State Security Council yesterday impossed a dusk to dawn curfew from 6am to 6pm in three local governments in the state.

The Council while briefing journalists after its meeting Thursday announced a banned in the use of old model Toyota Corrolla popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ in any part of the state.

Gov. Samuel Ortom, Chairman of the Council who briefed the media said the council had equally placed a N5 million bounty for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of killers of the former university don.

Ortom re-emphasized that he will not surrender the state to criminals, insisting that the killers must be made to face justice as according to him, the killing of the highly respected Tiv honorific traditional title holder was a declaration of war by the militants against Benue people.

The governor expressed sadness that the slain academic and community leader denied himself the comfort of staying in urban areas and relocated to his village to contribute to the development of his community which he noted greatly transformed his country home of Anyiin to an industrial hub within the Sankera axis.

It will be recalled that Dr. Terkura Suswam was shot dead on Tuesday night in front of his palatial house at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area while inspecting projects.

Meanwhile, The AUTHORITY gathered that the Makurdi residence of the late former national assistant publicity Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) had continued to be thronged by sympathizers.

Among early callers were governor Samuel Ortom, his wife and members of his cabinet, senators Abba Moro and Orker Jev among others.

