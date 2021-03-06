27 C
Insecurity: Ganduje Warns Against Politicizing FG’s No-fly-zone Order

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano 


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has charged  politicians to stop playing politics with current security challenges in the country, insisting that all discernable Nigerians should support the Federal Government’s efforts in tackling security issues across the country. 


Ganduje further stated that this is not the best time  to toy with security-related matters, saying that negative reactions from states can undermine the efforts of the Federal Government in securing the nation.


Ganduje described the declaration of Zamfara state as  a no-fly zone as a well thought-out security strategy by the National Security Council (NSC), designed to help  overcome security challenges not only in Zamfara but other neighbouring states.


Reacting to the declaration, Ganduje who spoke to journalists at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Saturday  advised that, “politicians should at least wait and see how the strategy works before making comments that are capable of undercutting the efforts of our security services to keep the country safe.” 


Ganduje’s comments, which were contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, further observed that, “the measure would aid in cutting suspected logistics supply and evacuation of the nation’s natural resources particularly, gold.


“The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara state. It is purely based on security and intelligence report that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there.


“The area has abundant natural resources, particularly gold and there is this suspicion the helicopters that venture into the forest and mining areas are being used to transport food and other supplies to the bandits including weaponry.” 


He further stated that, “what the country needed now were concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry thumping the country rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.” 

The Governor said, “in view of the prevailing security challenges, particularly in the North-West and North-East, there is the need for a synergy between the states and the Federal Government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.” 


He added that, “a concerted approach by state governments and the co-operation of all security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders is urgently needed to successfully tackle and overcome security challenges in the country.” 

