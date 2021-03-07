38.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bishop Ighele: A man of integrity, philanthropy

Ex-APGA presidential candidate tasks journalists on national unity

Ike Ekweremadu and the quest for state police

Chimezie advocates sustainability of Igbo language, plans scholarship…

Instill cultural values in your children, Educationist urges…

Vehicle Assembly: Sanwo-Olu seals agreement establishing vehicle assembly…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of public schools…

Insecurity: No cause for alarm in our schools…

World Bank to construct 159 schools in Kaduna

Protecting our mangroves system help tackle global warming…

Cover

Nigeria’s Supreme Court loses judge

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has announced the death of Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta  who died on Sunday March 7, 2021.


He was said to have fallen ill and was admitted in the last one week at the National Hospital, Abuja, but before he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday March 5 he tested negative to COVID-19 investigative test conducted on him.


Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.


His remains have been deposited at the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.


Justice Ngwuta who was appointed Supreme Court Justice on March 22, 2011 was born on March 30, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government of Ebonyi State. 


His lordship had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB in University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University). lle-ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian law school in 1978.


A statement by the Chief Registrar of the court. Hajia Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha which announced the demise, prayed that the soul of Justice Ngwuta rest in perfect peace and grant his family and the judiciary the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Int’l flight yet to resume at Enugu Airport, 3 weeks after reopening

Editor

2019: PDP begs Nigerians for past mistakes

Editor

3,947 road crashes, 1,758 deaths recorded in Q1 2020

Editor

Suspected Fulani herdsmen shoot man in Abia

Editor

COVID-19: NAFDAC invites, Iwu, Abalaka, Fr. Arazu, others for clinical trial of their herbal remedies

Editor

FG gives approval for Mobile Operators to establish SIM Swap Centres

Editor

FG approves N13bn for community policing

Editor

Gwarzo's suspension from SEC irreversible – Minister

Editor

Explain how Buhari campaign was funded with looted money- PDP tells APC

Editor

2023: Buni, Udoedehe ambitions causing more threats to APC

Editor

2019: Northern elders, groups look beyond Buhari

Editor

Ex-President Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More