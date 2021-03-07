Nigeria’s Supreme Court loses judge

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has announced the death of Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta who died on Sunday March 7, 2021.



He was said to have fallen ill and was admitted in the last one week at the National Hospital, Abuja, but before he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday March 5 he tested negative to COVID-19 investigative test conducted on him.



Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.



His remains have been deposited at the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.



Justice Ngwuta who was appointed Supreme Court Justice on March 22, 2011 was born on March 30, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government of Ebonyi State.



His lordship had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB in University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University). lle-ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian law school in 1978.



A statement by the Chief Registrar of the court. Hajia Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha which announced the demise, prayed that the soul of Justice Ngwuta rest in perfect peace and grant his family and the judiciary the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.