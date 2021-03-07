38.9 C
Abuja
Sheikh Kabara:Kano Govt. Obeys Court Order, Suspends Dialogue

… Urges Calm
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has announced the suspension of the proposed dialogue between the Kano-bade cleric, Malam Abduljabbar Sheikh Nasir Kabara and representatives of coalition of Islamic scholars which was scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021, with a call on the people to remain calm pending the outcome of a court ruling in the matter.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Kano on Saturday. 

He said the state government would obey the order of the court and suspend the debate.

Malam Garba said the Chief Magistrate’s Court  No 12 Gidan Murtala presided over by Muhammad Jibrin on Friday stated that its earlier order of February 8, 2021, which suspended Malam Abduljabbar from further preaching in the state should be maintained by all parties.

The commissioner added that Friday’s order was granted by the court pursuant to a motion on notice by Barr. Ma’aruf Muhammad Yakasai, who was seeking to be joined in the ongoing case.

The statement reaffirmed Governor Abduĺlahi Umar Ganduje’s commitment as Khadimul Islam to the promotion of religious harmony in the state.

It also called on the people in the state to be law abiding and desist from any act capable of breaching the peace. 

