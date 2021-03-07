28 C
‘No illegal health facility will be spared in FCT’

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Director Medical and Diagnostics FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Abubakar Ahmadu has said no health facility operating below standards in FCT will be spared.


He said all hospitals especially private ones are not allowed to operate without approval from the department.


Ahmadu in keeping with the standards six hospitals have been closed down in the last one year for unwholesome activities.


He said, “one of the facilities wanted to be seeing patients online, meaning that he wasn’t going to be physically examining people but will just be seeing them online and there’s a danger in that aspect of care. 


“You can have headache and it is severe hypertension what’s the blood pressure? I don’t know if you are getting my angle. If the person might have severe headache and you just say, take panadol. 


“At least you need to check some basic vital signs blood pressure, he might have severe hypertension. Or somebody might tell you that, look I have small pain in the right side of my abdomen you tell him to take an  analgesic, it might be an appendix so, they need to be a relationship between the patient and the facility not just an online and so it wasn’t possible to allow that to happen.


“Another individual without permission decided to start providing COVID-19 services and unfortunately for that particular facility, when we shot down the facility and asked  them to go and do covid testing, some of them turned out to be positive so already it looks like, we don’t know whether they got it from outside or it was in the process of collecting samples for the covid testing”

