Buhari celebrates International Women’s Day with list of female appointees

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the 2021 International Women’s Day (March 8) by releasing a reminder of the some he appointed into prominent positions in his government.



Theme for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge”, and the celebration provided “ample opportunity to reflect on how the President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk”, said a presidency statement on Sunday.



Signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the statement provided a checklist of 32 female appointees it called ‘The Buhari Women’, thus:



Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President, Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD),Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO),Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission, Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC),

Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria, Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM, Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Others are. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications, Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP),Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.