APC governors approve six months maternity leave for nursing mothers

Governors on the platform of the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) have approved a six month maternity leave for nursing mothers in their states

The governors resolve was made public at the end of the virtual meeting of the APC States Secretary to Government at the weekend

The government secretariesresolution was contained in a communique released to newsmen at the end of the Virtual Meeting, which had the theme, “Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in the APC States.” emphasised the states commitment to good health and child careAccording to the communique which was signed by Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Professor Danladi Atu, Secretary to State Government in Jigawa and Plateau States, respectively, the resolution was aimed at encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth

The governors noted that given the import of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC controlled states commit themselves to promote essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of five and nursing mothers.The meeting also resolved that given the strong linkages between national security and food security, “‘the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes.”

Governor of Plateau state and co-Chairmen of PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, Simon Bako Lalong, declared the meeting open, while his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, declared the meeting closed.

The meeting followed a series of other sessions with the Commissioners of Health, Agriculture and Education where the framework was discussed extensively

In another development, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued Monday also commended Osinbajo’s selfless service to the nation.

He said: “We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC-led federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The APC governors reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work with the federal government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of the APC-led government would meet all the expectations of Nigerians.