Politics

APC governors approve six months maternity leave for nursing mothers

… Celebrate  VP,  Osinbajo, at 64

Governors on the platform of the ruling  the All Progressives Congress  (APC) have approved a six month  maternity leave for nursing mothers in their states

The governors resolve was made public at the end of the virtual  meeting of the APC States Secretary to Government at the weekend 

The government secretariesresolution was contained  in a communique released to newsmen at the end of the Virtual Meeting,  which had the theme,  “Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in the APC States.” emphasised the states commitment to good health and  child careAccording to   the communique which was signed  by Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Professor Danladi Atu, Secretary to State Government in Jigawa and Plateau States, respectively, the resolution was aimed at encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth

The governors noted that given the import of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC controlled states commit themselves to promote essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of five and nursing mothers.The meeting also resolved that given the strong linkages between national security and food security, “‘the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes.”

Governor of Plateau state and co-Chairmen of PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, Simon Bako Lalong, declared the meeting open, while his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, declared the meeting closed.

The meeting followed a series of other sessions with the Commissioners of Health, Agriculture and Education where the framework was discussed extensively 

In another development, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued Monday also commended Osinbajo’s selfless service to the nation.

He said: “We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC-led federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The APC governors reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work with the federal government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of the APC-led government would meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

