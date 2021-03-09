NYDP Vows To Humiliate APC, PDP, Others in 2023

…boasts of support of Six State Govs

By Jonathan Lois

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a new Political Group seeking for registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under the umbrella of “Nigeria Youths Democratic Party (NYDP), on Thursday vowed to spring surprises at the Polls by defeating and disgracing all the registered Political Parties including the ruling All Progressive Party, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP .

The Protem National Chairman of the Party Barry Avotu Johnson gave the assurance in Abuja while speaking with news men.

According to him Avotu Johnson Ist “Our party has started the process of getting registered as a Political Party under INECto participate in the 2023 General elections with a test on the Anambra state Governorship elections holding 2nd November this year.

“We are going to take over Nigeria with the ballot by voting out bad elements who we know as enemies of our democracy

“So far, we are in NYDP are in talks with six state governors who we have investigated over the months and discovered that they have the spirit of building a Nigeria of our dream so we involved them in the mission to take Nigeria forward.

“Barry Johnson said the NYDP is ready to crush the APC and Disfigured the PDP come 2023.

It’s a clear manifestation that the world is waiting to see.

It’s going to be a must watch movie. We have the numbers and we shall make sure we do just so.

“Enough is enough, Nigeria belongs to all of us and we in the NYDP have started off the Registration process with INEC.

We are billed to officially present our documents to INEC in a few days and forward ever we shall go.”

According to Avotu Johnson Ist, the proterm Chairman of the NYDP, our National Executive Council Committee Members have decided to move our youths forward by creating up to 100,000 Supplimentary Employment to our youths across Nigeria using the new world’s latest financial inclusion opportunities with the ZUGACOIN TV REALITY SHOW we just introduce for public Registration last week.

“We are also going to provide our self sponsored coronavirus testing centers very soon in all the 774 LGA in Nigeria in March to Support the government in fighting the pandemic and as our own party support to building a greater Nigeria”.

Barry also said the Political Party would continued to task the President Muhammadu Buihari’s administration to find a lasting solution to the killings of Nigerian citizens across Nigeria

“Like in the case of President Buihari appointing mew Service Chiefs, we appreciate that at least he has done some chances but what we are talking about is the impunity in his government he has to address.

“No administration with impunity can provide basic eminities for the people, no matter what you do it can’t work.

“So therefore we again ask buhari to look into the issues by providing the newly appointed Chiefs the power and authority to act as full fleshed Chiefs so that the insurgency can end for God sake.

“Nigeria can not work until government learn how to do the right thing at the right time,” he added.

Barry Avotu Johnson Ist have been the national chairman of the Nigeria Youths Democratic Party NYDP since the movement of the endsars struggle ended with gun shots with the Nigerian military forces in Lagos.

The NIGERIA YOUTHS DEMOCRATIC PARTY NYDP is the party to watch come 2023.