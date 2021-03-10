Group threatens to disrupt Anambra governorship poll

From Our Reporter, Awka



The Recover Nigeria Project (RNP) threatened to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for November 6 in Anambra state.



The threat was contained in a letter dated 9th March, 2022 addressed to the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state signed by the convener of RNP, Comrade Obi Ositadimma.



Comrade Obi said that the members of RNP are resolved to disrupt and prevent the conduct of governorship election because of the refusal of succeeding Anambra State governors to conduct local government election.



“We have repeatedly demanded that local government election should be conducted in Anambra to deepen democracy and enthrone political justice.



“We warn that governorship election will not take place in Anambra State until local government election is conducted.” Comrade Ositadimma insisted.



He added that the members of his group are to pay the supreme sacrifice in their bid to get justice for all the chairmanship and councillorship aspirants who have been made to be redundant in Anambra State.



The RNP copied the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and the Anambra State Director of DSS of their intended plan to disrupt the guber polls.