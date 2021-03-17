25.3 C
Abuja
NJC goes digital, launches full-scale automation of operations

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

In keeping with international best practices, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has become fully digitalised with the completion of its full-scale automation of meetings and operations.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the Council, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the giant stride was part of measures aimed at ensuring that the justice system was not crippled in the face of threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke at the Automation Retreat for members of the Council in Abuja.

“This is intended to herald a regime of electronic system to the Council’s document management, marking a significant departure and paradigm shift from the current paper-based operations”, Justice Muhammad was quoted in a statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye. 

The CJN represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, said the NJC Chamber is now re-designed, retrofitted and equipped with a state of the art technology with inbuilt Security/Access control for the use of Council members. 

He added that the re-designed Meeting Chamber has the following features: Voice tracking/audio conferencing; full video/audio recording of meeting with (playback); Call button-for assistance; wireless presentation/video call; video conferencing for members who are not able to attend; Intelligent System Retractable Tables and Enhanced Audio/Speakers Systems.

Other features he said include; secured access to meeting rooms; acoustic environment to eliminate echo and possible eavesdropping and avoidance of any listening devices; improved lightening and befitting restroom, canteen and lounge.

The features of the E document management include but not limited to the following: instant access to update version ©; selective or complete printing; remote access; sharing documents during virtual meetings.

The statement noted that the E document also has the following security/access or control mechanism: only authorized members and Secretariat can download (if needed); possibility of tracking who and what is done to a document; in case of committee assignments, only committee members can have access to documents pertaining to their respective committees. 

The CJN has lauded the NJC Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, for mobilising both human and material resources to accomplish the feat.

