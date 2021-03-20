Shun cultism, kidnapping, Gov Umahi warns Nigerian youths

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday, advised Nigerian Youths to shun cultism, kidnapping, destruction of government facilities and other social vices for a better Nigeria.



Umahi stated this at the Christian Ecumenical Center, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, while declaring open the 65th Emergency Senate Meeting of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).The governor, expressed concern over the incessant cases of Kidnappings, cult killings, destruction of government facilities, armed robbery, other social ills and called on the perpetrators to have a rethink.



He urged the youths to always think Nigeria first in whatever action they want to take, noting that if the youths would always consider the peace, security and corporate existence of every Nigerian, the country will be a better place.

The chairman, southeast governors forum, noted that the insecurity of the country is being masterminded by unpatriotic politicians who want to take over at all cost, adding that such people are the ones that move round with litany of security personal to guarantee their safety while they endanger the lives of other Nigerians.



He commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the assistance rendered to different state Governors, adding that the massive infrastructure witnessed in many states of the country couldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the President to the state governors.



According to the Governor, the assistance includes the payment of the Paris Club fund to the states, repayment of federal government projects embarked by the State Governments.



Earlier, the President of Senate, National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Innocent Okafor, commended the infrastructural achievement of Governor Umahi in Ebonyi State.



He called on other State Governors to make education, youths empowerment their priority as such would help check the increasing rate of youth restiveness and other criminal activities in the country.



The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Dayo, noted that the meeting was aimed at discussing issues affecting Nigerian students among other issues to be discussed.