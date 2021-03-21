Anambra 2021: Youths vow to wrest PDP ticket from billionaires

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, there is a strong indication that some billionaires hoping to pick the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship race will face acid test from a group of youth who have vowed to mobilize support for Zeribe Chukwuma Ezeanuna to emerge as the flag-bearer of PDP for the election.



The youth who have formed what they called Zeribe Ezeanuna Campaign Organization (ZECO) told journalists in a press conference addressed in Onitsha, that it is their turn to produce the next governor of Anambra State because the older people have taken much of their turn and as a result of that scenario they have chosen Ezeanuna to run the race under the platform of the PDP.



The Director of Information and Legal Matters in ZECO, Barr Jezie Ekejiuba stated that they will reach out to relevant stakeholders both in PDP and in Anambra State in general to convince them that it is time to give the youth Constituency a chance to produce the governor of the State noting that Ezeanuna a Computer Engineering graduate trained in the United States and currently the Chaiman/CEO Travelers Group of Companies is riped enough to occupy the top seat at Agu Awka.



Ekejiuba said “The youth have been kept at the bench in Anambra State since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 as there is no opportunity for us even to serve as ward councillors at the local government areas because there is no local government election and there is no appointments coming our way from the local government and the State, so enough is enough and that is why we have decided to field one of us in the race.”



The lawyer said that they are not afraid of the billionaires aspirants in PDP because according to him election is a matter of the choice of the eligible voters who determine the winner and the loser with their votes and not money, noting that no amount of money can make you win election if the people refuse to give you their votes at the polling booths.



Besides Ekejiuba said “we equally have billionaires parents and would convince them to invest in politics as a way of finding means for us to gain opportunity to serve in government.”

Assuring that ZECO will mobilize fund to do the necessary things for Ezeanuna to prosecute the election project, he advised both leaders and stakeholders of the PDP as well as the members mostly those who will serve as delegates during primary election to avoid being enticed and hypnotized with material things pointing out that, a job as a councillor is far better than one selling his vote for N5000.



Earlier in his address, Ezeanuna told journalists that democracy requires more refined people like him to thrive, echoing that he is in deep regret that a more refined person like Alex Ekwueme was not given the opportunity to midwife democracy in Nigeria. He explained that he is running under PDP because the party remains the last hope for a better Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general.



He said that if elected to govern Anambra State, he will move democracy to the people and allow civil servants, town unions and traditional rulers to be members of political parties of their choice as it is obtained in the United States adding that it is wrong and undemocratic to cage the civil servants, town unions and traditional rulers out of party politics thereby deny them their right to be part of the political process in the real sense of it.



The America trained Computer Engineering graduate of University of New York also said that he will emulate the American system of leadership by investing hugely on technology as such will bring out the best of the Anambra person noting that he will stop traders at Nkwo Nnewi and Ngbuka Obosi from importation of spare parts by moving them to be producers of spare parts.



He repeatedly, assured that he will fully return democracy to the people and enhance human capital development as well as execute laudable projects that will guarantee the desired progress of Anambra State by setting out new commissions to ensure that both the government and the people enjoy enabling ground to unleash their potentials to the fullest best.



Among the commissions he listed includes Technology Acquisition Centre (TAC) Parks & Markets Development Commission (PMDC) Traditional Rulership Commission (TRC) to ensure independent of traditional rulers and town unions, Entrepreneurship & Apprenticeship Commission (EAC) Anambra State Federal Service Commission (ASFSC), Diaspora Commission (DC) Banking, Insurance, Investment & Stock Market Commission (BIISMDC) and lastly Political Leadership & Democratic Institution Commission (PLDIC)