GOC commends Gov. Finitiri for acquiring drones for military In Adamawa

By Austin Ajayi, Yola.

The acting GOC 3 Division, Brugader General BA Mohammed has commended Governor Ahamdu Umaru Finitiri for acquiring a high-grade military drones to support the Nigerian Army in its quest to rid the state of kidnappers and bandits.

The Ag. GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General BA Muhammad led a high powered delegation on a thank you visit to the Government House, Yola, said the untiring support to the Army and its sister agencies in its fight against crime and criminality is worthy of emulation.

He commended the Governor for providing operational vehicles and the special intervention his administrations rendering to the Nigerian Army which he said is being used to stem the activities of criminals in the state.

Brid. Gen. BA Muhammad further assured the Governor of the commands resolute in making the state crime free.

In his response, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri stated that the security of lives and properties of the citizens is his number one priority and as such he won’t relent on supporting security agencies.

He mentioned that the acquisition of the high grade military drone by his administration is to assist the military in getting rid bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Governor Fintiri assured them of his administrations continued support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.