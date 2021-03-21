29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

News

GOC commends Gov. Finitiri for acquiring drones for military In Adamawa

By Austin Ajayi, Yola.

The acting GOC 3 Division, Brugader General BA Mohammed has commended Governor Ahamdu Umaru Finitiri for acquiring a high-grade military drones to support the Nigerian Army in its quest to rid the state of kidnappers and bandits.

The Ag. GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General BA Muhammad led a high powered delegation on a thank you visit to the Government House, Yola, said the untiring support to the Army and its sister agencies in its fight against crime and criminality is worthy of emulation.

He commended the Governor for providing operational vehicles and the special intervention his administrations rendering to the Nigerian Army which he said is being used to stem the activities of criminals in the state.

Brid. Gen. BA Muhammad further assured the Governor of the commands resolute in making the state crime free.

In his response, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri stated that the security of lives and properties of the citizens is his number one priority and as such he won’t relent on supporting security agencies.

He mentioned that the acquisition of the high grade military drone by his administration is to assist the military in getting rid bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Governor Fintiri assured them of his administrations continued support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Condemnations as FCTA demolishes houses in Apo

Editor

Environmental Health Council inducts 169 new officers

Editor

Breaking: 24-year old Habibu to die by hanging for kidnapping and killing eight-year old girl in Kano

Editor

Increase Covid-19 palliatives to reduce over exploitation of nature – Expert

Editor

HYPREP to supply portable water to oil affected communities in Ogoni

Editor

Supreme Court affirms 12 years jail term for Taraba ex-gov, Nyame

Editor

Reoccurring accident at “Wonderful market” Oji River,calls for concern

Editor

Plateau: Group commences community mediation between farmers-herders, inter communal conflicts

Editor

IGP distributes N40 cheques to deceased police officers’ families in Zone One

Editor

CISLAC slams Niger Delta leaders for politicising cleanup of Ogoniland

Editor

Police to replace SARS with another body

Editor

Nigerian military kill about 82 bandits in N/West on Monday

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More