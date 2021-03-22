China’s endeavors to pursue high-quality development expected to create new opportunities for win-win cooperation



The international community pays high attention to China’s new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, and the country’s route for high-quality development, which was mapped out in its Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

While praising China’s determination and efforts to push forward high-quality development, the international community believes that the country’s efforts to pursue high-quality development will effectively increase global confidence in economic recovery and infuse new impetus into global development.

Recent articles published by international media outlets have frequently mentioned China’s new five-year plan and keywords related to the country’s development targets, such as high-quality development, economic stability, people’s well-being, green growth, and innovation-driven development.

China’s ambition of following the path of high-quality development demonstrates the country’s deepening understanding of the law of development.

For China, high-quality economic and social development is an inevitable choice after the country’s rapid growth over the past several decades since its reform and opening-up.

In 2015, the fifth Plenary Session of the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee put forward the concept of innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development, starting a profound reform concerning the overall situation of China’s development.

Two years later, a report delivered at the 19th National Congress of the CPC pointed out that China’s economy had been transitioning from rapid growth to high-quality development.

Last year, the fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee made it clear that China would make high-quality development the theme of its economic and social progress from 2021 to 2025.

During China’s “two sessions” held early in March—the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country stressed that high-quality development is the theme of China’s economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan and even a longer period of time.

High-quality development is truly sustainable development. In the context of complex and severe world economic situation and unstable and uneven recovery, China, a major country with a population of 1.4 billion, is making positive contributions to global development by adhering to the path of high-quality development.

Ideas are the foundation of actions. Whether a development concept suits a country or not will fundamentally determine the effectiveness and even the success or failure of its development.

China’s high-quality development, which is believed to be able to meet the people’s ever-growing desire for a better life, reflects the new development philosophy: In high quality development innovation is the primary driving force; coordination is an endogenous feature; go-green is a prevailing mode; openness is the only path, and sharing is the fundamental goal.

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 has fully demonstrated the guiding role of the new development philosophy, displayed China’s beautiful visions for high-quality development, and signaled more new opportunities for the win-win cooperation between China and other countries.

By clearly stating China’s various plans, including implementing an international science and technology cooperation strategy that is more open, inclusive and mutually beneficial, further integrating into the global innovation network, promoting the coordinated development of imports and exports, improving the level of international two-way investment and building a high-standard free trade zone network, the outline shows the world China’s determination to advance open cooperation.

Gonzalo Tordini, an Argentine expert in international issues, said that China’s Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 has reflected the country’s great attention to such aspects as sustainable development and scientific and technological innovation, and sent a clear signal that the country is bent on promoting high-quality growth in its new stage of development.

American expert Robert Kuhn pointed out that closer cooperation on innovation leads to greater technological advances. China has driven scientific and technological progress in other developing countries through cooperation, which serves the common development of the world, Kuhn said.

Many people of insight from the international community have cast a vote of confidence in the prospect of a more open China with greater innovation capabilities.

Ronald Coase, a late Nobel laureate in economics, acknowledged the international significance of China’s development. Noting that China has great expectations, the economist said that China’s struggles represent the struggles of the entire humanity and its experience is of great value for mankind.

It is generally believed that China will certainly make new contributions to international economic recovery as it marches on the new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, practices its new development philosophy, builds a new development pattern and advances high-quality development in its new development stage