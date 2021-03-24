Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement – Ekwunife

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife has stressed that she will back out from any consensus arrangement from the party or it’s candidates as she has already spent time and money to visit all nooks and crannies of the state canvassing for votes.



The senator who is also the committee chairman Senate committee on Science and Technology said that she will implement financial and administrative autonomy for the local government to beef us security in the communities in particular and the state in general.



Senator Ekwunife made the disclosure when she returned her nomination and expression of interest forms at the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday.



The lawmaker said that talks about consensus candidate was belated.



“I don’t see how a consensus arrangement will play out now considering the galaxy of men and a woman in the race. I am running to win, so I don’t see how consensus arrangement will work. It is a bit late, it should have come before now,” she added.



On the allegation that she has been identified as a series detector and will abandon the PDP if she fails to secure the party’s ticket, she responded.



“Am a sitting senator of PDP and my tenure will be coming to an end in 2023. So if I don’t get the party’s ticket, am not defecting to anywhere but am very optimistic and I also believe that I will get the ticket to run for the governorship”.

The one time governoship aspirant said that she will support local government autonomy and ensure that local vigilante groups are empowered so that the state would be secured

“Security is the primary responsibility of every government as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as altered. Any government that fails to provide sufficient security for it’s citizens to some extent should have a rethink.



“As to what happened in the past three days where the military people were gunned down, the Navy, the Police, the Correctional people, and some women, some citizens, it is something that must be condemned.



“I am running for the office of the governor not because I want to run but because there is something I want to bring onboard and security is uppermost in my agenda.



“If elected as the governor, I will ensure that the security apparatus in the state is reformed to be responsive and meet up with the aspirations of the people.



“I will start by conducting local government elections. Sometimes insecurity has to do with poverty and security has to do with the way the security agencies are equipped to face today’s challenges. I will ensure that I get the local government running, give them financial autonomy, give them administrative autonomy inorder to help us get into local policing, equipping the local vigilante to be the watch dogs of their environment.



“If we are able to get our grassroot secured, the local people secured then the same degree of security will be experienced at the centre. Therefore I will say that I will invest more in security and I will have the best hands to handle the security apparatus in the state”.



Ekwunife was accompanied by former governor of the state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, two former deputy governors, Royal father’s, two town union presidents and teaming party supporters.