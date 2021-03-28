Army shortlists successful candidates for short service

The Nigerian Army has released a list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021.



The candidates have been asked to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021.

According to Major General GAT Ochigbano, Military Secretary (Army), the candidates who fail to report by latest 6pm on Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, will forfeit their positions and be replaced by candidates on the Reserve List.



The successful candidates were directed to report with the following: Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their passport photograph. Four copies of 5×7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat. Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes). Two pairs of black trousers. Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable). Two white bedsheets and pillowcases. One blanket (grey or army green colour). A set of cutlery. Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears.



Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.