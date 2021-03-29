27.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

North East: 3m severe acute malnourish children to…

Abuja-Kano Road: Review N2:12bn per km road cost,…

Prof Gana, Gbajabiamila, eminent scholars to storm Abuja…

Anambra Guber: PDP is finished if non-southerner emerges…

AEPB begins clean up of Airport Road

Sierra Leone is no longer land of war,…

Dispel Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theory, ECOWAS Parliament tells…

Daily Trust Foundation empowers journalists with multimedia skills

Buhari jets out to London for medical care

Attah,Akpanudoedehe to grace launch of “The Gardener”

Cover

North East: 3m severe acute malnourish children to benefit from Japan govt grant

By Hassan Zaggi

The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) has received a grant from the government of Japan to combat the worsening Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children in the north eastern part of Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, UNICEF said that over 3 million children affected by conflict are expected to be screenedfor severe acute malnutrition using the grant announced by the Japanese government.

The new grant, according to the statement, will aid in the early detection and prompt treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition and build a strong network of community nutrition responders who can ensure quick referrals of malnourished children to health facilities, where trained health workers will be able to help them.

At least 50,000 pregnant and lactating women and other caregivers will be trained to store and cook affordable food for themselves and their children. They will also be trained how to monitor their child’s nutritional status at home.

The statement quoted Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr. Shinozawa Takayuki, as saying that: “We are deeply concerned that children in north-east Nigeria are not only suffering the direct effects of conflict – but are also suffering from other life-threatening consequences like malnutrition. The children’s situation worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that with these funds we can support UNICEF and Nigerian families and communities to ensure life-saving nutrition so that children can survive and thrive.”

The new funds will help UNICEF work with mothers and other caregivers to boost community-based food production and the detection, referral and monitoring of children with severe acute malnutrition in Borno and Yobe.

Children with severe acute malnutrition are at a significantly higher risk of death as compared to well-nourished children.

A recent survey found that malnutrition rates in children 6-59 months are as high as 10 per cent in Borno State and 12.3 per cent in Yobe State – well above the 5 per cent threshold globally recognised to be of public health significance.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant loss of livelihoods and food insecurity, thousands more children could be at risk of malnutrition-related death or stunting in the region this year.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lai Mohammed seeks cancellation of APC registration exercise in Kwara

Editor

Buhari salutes Nigerian workers on 2020 Labour Day

Editor

Police arrest 50, recover firearms, 2,496 AK-47 ammunition

Editor

Ganduje abolishes Almajiri system

Editor

Ex-NBA scribe Afam Osigwe, ICPC boss, 70 others bag SAN rank

Editor

Presidency lists military’s achievements as Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Editor

2019: Buhari's health will determine his decision

Editor

Police parade 30 inter-state robbers, kidnap suspects in Lokoja

Editor

Tinubu cannot deliver unpopular candidate, says PDP

Editor

Buhari pledges more support for local content infrastructure

Editor

Anger as el-Rufai demolishes rival APC secretariat

Editor

ITF DG outlines programmes for 2021 fiscal year

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More