Nigeria stronger together -Buhari

By Ralph Christopher

withsident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday insisted that Nigerians are better together, and the country stronger in spite of occasional inter-ethnic tensions.

The president, while spoking at the 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium which held in Kano, dismissed talks of any form of breakup, restating his administration’s commitment to keeping the country together.

He stated that “despite occasional inter-ethnic tensions in our national history, it seems to me that we have all agreed on one point; that notwithstanding our diversity of ethnicity, culture, language and religion, Nigerians are better together; and stronger together.”

He said having served in every part of the country in the course of his military career, experience showed the possibilities of a strong and united country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement disclosed that Buhari who took part virtually in the 69th birthday activities of the former two-term governor of Lagos, commended the celebrant for consistently advocating the unity and cohesion in Nigeria.

The president said that the objectives of the colloquium, which seeks to provide answers to national issues, further reflected on the personal principles of Asiwaju Tinubu in promoting the unity and welfare of the country.

“I think this colloquium is a fitting reflection of the service that Asiwaju has given, not only to Lagos State, but to Nigeria and Africa, as well as his continuing commitment and influence, as one of the great pillars of our party, the APC.

“Today’s event promises an even more relevant and impactful discussion than ever before. The theme for this 12th edition, ‘Our common bond, our common wealth: The imperative of national cohesion for growth and prosperity,’ speaks to a very contemporary but potentially ruinous trend, which, in my view, we must all join hands to check at once,” he said.

On the possibilities of Nigeria remaining a strong, united nation, Buhari, who was the special guest of honour said: “I can also relate personally to the ideals of one Nigeria. As a military officer, I have served with great comrades from all the nooks and crannies of our country. I have seen over and over again that their goodness or failings did not depend on ethnicity or religion. In the course of my career, I have also been opportune to serve in all parts of Nigeria, seeing first-hand the enticing possibilities of a strong, united nation.

“More importantly, I fought for the unity of Nigeria during the civil war of 1967 to 1970, and I saw first-hand the unspeakable horrors of war, not just on fellow soldiers on both sides, but on civilians – innocent children, women and elderly citizens that they left behind. As we all know, the peace-building, recovery and reconstruction that followed could also not have succeeded under an atmosphere of inter-ethnic animosity. We must count our blessings in Nigeria and see in them the crucial factors of peace and unity.

“I think the lessons of this colloquium are clear. Our very best course of conduct, whether as leaders and citizens, is to now ensure that justice and harmony reign in Nigeria; to devote the resources of our country solely to its development and for the benefit of all our citizens; and in the process, to ensure that every Nigerian feels comfortable in every part of Nigeria. We all have a stake in the Nigeria project and, while playing our respective parts in its unity, peace and progress, we must constantly keep faith with the promise of a greater Nigeria.”