Insecurity: Recruit 50m youths for the Army – Tinubu asks Buhari

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 50 million youths into the army.

Tinubu said such large scale recruitment would help in the fight against insecurity across the country.

He made the appeal while speaking at the 12th colloquium to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano on Monday.

The former Lagos State governor insisted that Nigeria was under-policed and therefore needs to reassert its dignity through massive recruitment of able-bodied youths to once again restore security to all parts of the country.

Tinubu stressed that the recruitment process should emphasize on the fight against insecurity and not education or literacy.

He said: “We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed —33 per cent unemployed?

“Recruit 50 million youths into the army; what they will eat —cassava, corn, yam, will grow here.

“Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can hold a gun, who can handle a gun, who can cock and shoot, is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm.”

