Insecurity: Nigerian Military Needs More Than Tanks And Guns, Says ECOWAS Youth Ambassador

By Augustine Aminu

ECOWAS youth ambassador and CEO Security Affairs Limited Amb. Austin Peacemaker said the Nigerian Military needs more than guns and tanks to defeat the different insecurity challenges facing the country.



According to him in asymmetric or non-conventional warfare non-kinetic approach is as potent as a kinetic approach.



Ambassador Austin Peacemaker stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the new Chief of Defence staff, General Leo Irabor on Tuesday at the Defence headquarters Abuja.



He said the courtesy visit is a strategic engagement of the youths of West Africa to pledge their unalloyed support for the Chief of Defence Staff and his team, and the promise to support in the local communities to maintain peace while sensitising other young people on the need to support the Military in their sacrifices to maintain sustainable peace and security in and around our borders.



“My organization known as SECURITY AFFAIRS has been in the forefront of promoting the activities of the Nigerian Military in wedging anti-terrorism, anti-kidnapping and anti-banditry war through the Social Media Influencers Seminar”.



“It has been an avenue to mitigate and redirect the publicity, project the right information and improve civil military relations”.



“As a partnering multimedia, capacity building and Defence news/PR organization SECURITY AFFAIRS has been in the forefront of bridging the gap between the Nigerian Military and the civil populace”.



Peacemaker noted that since the inception of Social Media Influencers Seminar in 2018, his organization has been able to raise over 2000 social media influencers as ‘cyber warriors’ for the Military awaiting command across various social media platforms to either counter fake news or malicious reportage by mischief makers.



Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor, represented by Chief of Defence Civil Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal AB Inuwa said the Defence Headquarters applaud activities of SECURITY AFFAIRS and promised to study their activities for further deliberation.