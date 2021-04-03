37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from…

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Killing of Fulani leader In 2013 cause of…

Two killed in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru as bandits…

Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

Rivers Community commends NDDC for Land Reclamation Project

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

‘Stop these savage attacks on our ‘safest state’,…

The Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration in Kano and…

UNIZIK VC, Prof Esimone seeks Media Support to…

News

Lawan preaches love, hope, tolerance

By Ignatius Okorocha

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan felicitates with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, as they join the rest of the Christian world in celebrating Easter.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media) Ola Awoniyi,Lawan notes that Easter is one of the most important events in the Christian calendar which is to celebrate the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Senate President urges Nigerians “to use the  occasion to preach religious tolerance, love for our neighbours and commit to our civic responsibilities.

“Building a great nation requires sacrifice, endurance and hope. This is especially true in our own case where diversity in tongues and faiths make the task complex. 

“But with abiding hope in our manifest destiny of greatness, I believe we shall overcome the challenges and build the Nigeria of our dream.

“Let us also continue to support the Government in its efforts to provide security and an enabling environment for economic growth and  prosperity.

“The National Assembly will continue to work for the Nigerian people in this regard and in their legitimate pursuit of peace, happiness and prosperity in their beloved country.

“The Ninth Assembly has stayed focused on its legislative agenda and has been providing legislative support to government and its policies.

“Our various Committees are currently working on the various proposals for amendment of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Reforms Act to mention just a few as well as the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“Finally, I enjoin us to continue observing the  COVID-19 safety protocols and to seize the opportunity whenever it arrives to take the vaccine that has been made available against the disease.”

The Senate President wishes all a happy celebration.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ECOWAS wants government to tackle infrastructural development

Editor

Nigerian Airforce commissions new apartments for personnel in Kainji

Editor

Jonathan, Kenyatta urge Africa leaders to work together to combat Covid-19, terrorism

Editor

COVID-19: provide palliatives to Nigerian pensioners, FEPPPAN urges Pres. Buhari

Editor

How GOC 6 Div died of Covid-19

Editor

Abia Speaker seeks support for less-privileged

Editor

2023: Lawmaker harps on early preparations toward credible elections

Editor

IPAC, CUPP, APC, mourn late LP chair

Editor

Discrimination against older person attracts six months jail

Editor

Police in Kano arrest 3,806 suspects in one year

Editor

Defence Minister Partners Diaspora Commission For Nigeria Military Data Base

Editor

COVID-19: 5, 697 Health Workers Volunteer To Fight The Pandemic In Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More