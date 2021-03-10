Committee takes sensitization against COVID-19 and Yellow fever to Enugu East Council area

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu



In a bid to curtail the spread of corona virus disease and Yellow Fever in Enugu state,the state government has embarked of fresh sensitization of health workers and stakeholders in the various communities on how to enlighten their rural dwellers on the best approach to prevent the contact of both diseases.



Towards this direction,the state owned committee on Social Mobilisation and community engagement activities against COVID -19 and Yellow Fever,visited Enugu East Council area on Monday,March 8 for an interaction with the stakeholders and health workers in the ckuncil area.



The event which was held at the Council headquatsrs pavillion at Nkwo Nike,had traditional rulers of Nike,the President Generals of the various town unions, representatives of religeous bodies and several Youth organisations in attendance.



Speaking at the event,the special assistant to Governor Ugwuanyi on due process and servicom,Mr Sylvanus Onoyima,stressed the traditional rulers,the heads of the town unions ,the leaders of the various Youth organizations were invited for the sensitization programme because of the imminent roles they play in information dissemination among the grassroots.He urged them to take the message further down to their wards.He extolled the chairman of Enugu East council area for the various efforts he puts in place in curtailing the spread of the disease and other related health issues.



The resource person of the event,Dr Oliver Okwor cautioned the stakeholders and health workers to observe all safety rules against the contact of COVID-19disclsing that Yellow Fever is transferable.



The disease surveillance and notification officer of Enugu East local government,Miss Ngozi Ochin,while urging the people to strictly observet al preventive measures,advised the people to go for tests whenever they detect early symptoms,such as high blood presdure,sever fever,headache etc.



The event featured free distribution of face masks,hand sanitisers and toilet soapas, to participants.