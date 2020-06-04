27 C
KEDCO Charges Customers On Safety Measures During Rainy Season

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on residents of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to report accident or hazard associated with power equipment in their domains as well as desist from engaging the services of third parties.

According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, “over the past years, observations have shown that during this time of the year we seldom recorded high cases of broken poles, sagging power lines, broken cross arms and all these have caused fatal accidents in the past as in most times the accidents occur when people get in contact with a live conductor line.

“We on our part have been sensitising technical staff on quick responses toward rectification of faulty power lines and any hazard reported. In this light, customers can report faults noticed in their communities through the WhatsApp or call on 0706 808 7019. We can also be reached, via hse@kedco.ng.com or www.kedco.net/kimetric.com, or visit our nearest office.”

He said the move to sensitise everyone was taken in order to achieve the company’s target of zero accidents in the year 2020 as KEDCO had not recorded any accident since the beginning of the year.

“We appeal to our numerous customers to always respond quickly to issues of faulty power lines or related issues as doing that would go a long way in saving lives of others while reducing their risks to danger,” he added.

