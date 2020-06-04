Accept Fintiri’s appointment, risk expulsion. Adamawa APC warns members

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa state chapter says it will expel any of its member that accepts political appointment made by Governor Umuru Finitiri .

The party said all appointment involving APC members were not done in good faith.

In a statement signed by APC publicity secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, the party said accepting the appointment automatically means they are no longer member of the party, adding that such appointments disqualifies them from being members of the party according to Article 9.5 of the party’s constitution.

“We refer to the recent appointments released by the PDP government in the state that featured the names of some members of our great party, wish to draw the attention of the appointees to Article 9.5 of the APC Constitution. According to the section, any party members that accepts a political appointment from any political party ceases to be a member of APC.

“While we commend the loyalty and faithfulness of our party members who rejected the appointments offered to them by the PDP government, all those who accept the appointments will have their names removed from the Party Register, ” the statement reads.

The party accused the PDP of trying to cause commotion and disunity within the APC family in the state, while assuring that the plots will not succeed.

It could be recalled, the governor had on his first year in office announced the appointment of 65 Political Adverse that cut across party line.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Media and Communication to the governor, Solomon Kumagar, said the appointments was done by the governor in good faith and believes that the appointments is allow an all inclusive government in Adamawa, adding that is left for those appointed to accept or reject it .