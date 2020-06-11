Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command on Thursday said it has rescued six persons abducted along Acheni -Gegu area of Kotonkarfe on Abuja expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya in a statement made available to Journalists said “the suspected kidnappers had in the early hours of Wednesday shot and killed one Mr. Nicholas Ofodile, a popular super market operator in Lokoja and one commercial motor driver in the attack.”

Aya noted that “the police who swung into action after a distress call had rescued six abducted persons saying Police manhunt for the arrest of the bandits has begun to rescue other abductees who are still in the hands of kidnappers.”

He assured the public that the police will work assiduously to arrest all those involved in the dastardly act.”

It would be recalled that the attack on commuters operating on Lokoja -Abuja highway is coming a week after gunmen allegedly killed 10 policemen at the Isanlu police station in Yagba East local government area in Kogi state.