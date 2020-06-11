26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

Metro

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command on Thursday said it has rescued six persons abducted along Acheni -Gegu area of Kotonkarfe on Abuja expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya in a statement made available to Journalists said “the suspected kidnappers had in the early hours of Wednesday shot and killed one Mr. Nicholas Ofodile, a popular super market operator in Lokoja and one commercial motor driver in the attack.”

Aya noted that “the police who swung into action after a distress call had rescued six abducted persons saying Police manhunt for the arrest of the bandits has begun to rescue other abductees who are still in the hands of kidnappers.”

He assured the public that the police will work assiduously to arrest all those involved in the dastardly act.”

It would be recalled that the attack on commuters operating on Lokoja -Abuja highway is coming a week after gunmen allegedly killed 10 policemen at the Isanlu police station in Yagba East local government area in Kogi state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: FCTA receives N.6m worth items from 4U group

Editor

Female undergraduate, two others bag seven-year jail term in Enugu

Editor

COVID 19 Palliative: NCFRMI Boss Distributes food Items to IDPs in Dutainma, Safana

Editor

FCT police drags Mpape bank robbery suspects to court Feb 14

Editor

Kogi robbery: IGP orders comprehensive investigation, deploys crack detectives

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More