Abandoned TETFund projects litter Kogi Poly, says Rector

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Usman Ogbo, has lamented the high rate of abandoned Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) projects in the institution.

The Rector made his dissatisfaction known at the opening of pre-qualification bid for seven TETFund projects attracted to the polytechnic in Lokoja.

He said eight giant TETFund projects were abandoned in the three campuses of the institution for over ten years.

Ogbo described the situation as unacceptable to the new management of the institution, warning prospective contractors to brace up in ensuring that projects are executed according to specification and duration.

“If you visit our campuses in Osara, Itakpe and the main campus in Lokoja , abandoned projects litter the campuses and some have remained abandoned for nine to ten years and several millions of naira have been sunk into the projects” the Rector lamented.

He warned contractors handling the institution’s projects to live up to expectation, adding that the bidding for the seven projects would enable the management of the polytechnic to know the contractors handling them and also ensure they are well executed.

On the hostel renovation that has been abandoned in the last four years, Ogbo hinted that the institution is partnering with Zenith bank under Public Private Partnership (PPP) to complete the project in the interest of students who have been operating off campus.

He pointed out that “the polytechnic clinic would be expanded to 30 beds to serve students, staff and the host community, the three beds clinic in the school is grossly inadequate considering the population of students and staff of the institution.

“The new management of the polytechnic will not relent in their efforts to do the needful for the development of the polytechnic.”