Rape epidemic: CAN harps on sexuality education

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on parents to teach their children sex/sexuality education and also encourage their female ones to dress modestly.

Chairman of CAN, Oyo State Chapter, Joshua Akinyemiju, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan, while reacting to the rampant cases of rape in the society.

Mr Akinyemiju, a retired colonel, advised parents to stay together as much as possible while monitoring the movements of their children even as he urged law enforcement agents to be more proactive and review the laws concerning rape with a view to making them more stringent.

The Apostle called on religious leaders to step up preaching against this menace to their congregation while churches and mosques should begin to arrange security awareness lectures for their congregation.

“Victims should no longer be shy or afraid to report such incidents; the dangerous effect now is that victims are out rightly after the act, no longer alive to report the incident.

“This is why all the stakeholders should handle the issue with more seriousness, even more than COVID-19,” he said.

Also speaking, the Pastor of Deliverance Service Solution Centre, Samonda, Ibadan, Oluronke Esan said the increased rape incidences was a very sad development and direct fallout of the general decadence in the society’s moral and standard of living.

Mrs Esan remarked that it could be a fallout of childhood abuse or neglect in one form or the other, emotional instability/insecurity, selfishness, lack of home training, bad association, greed and possibly carnal mindedness of the rapist.

She said that effects of rape on victims could be life altering, if she was not understood, believed or able to share the experience with anyone.