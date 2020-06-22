Scholarship offers pour in for 9-year-old boy in viral video

By Felix Khanoba

Nine-year-old Oluomachi Joseph Opara seen on a now viral video rendering a passion-filled Christian hymns while hawking pears on the streets has landed several scholarship offers from well meaning Nigerians.

In the video footage of the boy, widely shared on various social media platforms, the boy could be seen singing effortlessly in a deep angelic voice to the admiration of onlookers.

The uncommon talent exhibited by the young Opara which has continued to thrill many Nigerians has prompted Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Stella Oduah, among others, to offer scholarship to him.

Senator Oduah, who represents Anambra North in the Senate, shared the video footage of the boy on her Twitter handle, @stellaoduah and said the young talent needs to be nurtured through educational sponsorship.

“This amazing sonorous angel must be encouraged so I ask anyone that knows his whereabouts to help me locate him.

“A full scholarship and also classes at our music school awaits him already,” the Senator tweeted.

Also reacting to the viral video on Sunday, Governor Hope Uzodimma said he is ready to provide all the education needs of the boy as well as adopt him as his own child.

“In celebration of FathersDay, I (have) directed that little 9-year-old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child.

“I also undertake, personally, to sponsor him from primary school level (his current educational level) to Catholic priesthood (his career choice),” the governor tweeted @HE_HopeUzodimma, on Sunday.

On his part, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said young Opara rendition of the hymns “brought tears of joy to my eyes”, saying the Lord is faithful and would never forsake a boy that sings songs of praises to him.

“Once I can confirm his identity and reach his family I will send 250,000 to him and pay for his school fees right up until university level. I urge others to help him too. This talented, gifted and blessed child should not be hawking and selling things in the streets,” the vibrant politician tweeted on his verified twitter handle, @realFKK.

The AUTHORITY also gathered that the boy, said to hail from Ahiazu Mbaise, Imo State, has also been offered scholarship by Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Religious Congregation, Umuahia, Abia State, to study in the Seminary and pursue his ambition of becoming a Catholic priest.