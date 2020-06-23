Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from us, says Local Content boss

From Aherhoke Okioma, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described as spurious and malicious story published by an online medium- titled: ”Sylva demands $20 Million from ‘Local Content Board’ boss to fund Bayelsa Re-run elections.” The clarification was contained in a press statement signed by Barr.Naboth Onyesoh, Manager Corporate Communications and made available to journalists in Yenagoa.

It stated that orrdinarily, the Board would have ignored ”this fake news, especially one planted in a notorious online publication”.

It further explained that it was constrained to react because sponsors of what it called wicked tissues of lies are intent on tarnishing the good image of the Board and strong reputation of its Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote and that of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and portray the Board as partisan.

The statement reads in part: “We verily believe that this outright fabrication was sponsored by those angling to contest for the senatorial elections in Bayelsa West Senatorial District, who are in the habit of concocting wild allegations to distract the NCDMB and lure us into local politics.

For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, NCDMB wishes to state categorically as follows:

“There is no iota of truth in that story. It is completely mendacious and a figment of the imagination of those behind it

“From inception in 2010 till date, NCDMB has never been pressurized or required to sponsor anything that has partisan colouration

“The current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has never demanded nor suggested to the Board and its leadership to fund any political activity in Bayelsa or any part of the country, however described

“Thanks As a federal agency, NCDMB is focussed on its statutory mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act

“The Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) was instituted for funding capacity development in oil and gas activities and cannot be applied for any other purpose except that expressly stated in the NOGICD Act

” It is preposterous to allege that the Minister is demanding $20m from NCDMB to fund elections, whereas all funds belonging to the Federal Government are in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria and NCDMB’s funds cannot be withdrawn except for legitimate purposes consistent with its mandate. Thus it is absurd and unreasonable to contemplate or imagine that the Board can withdraw any money from the NCDF except for any of the purposes it was instituted under the Act

“The status of NCDMB finances are in the public domain and can be verified by anyone or group that is so interested; and that is why the Executive Secretary has consistently announced the balance sheet and utilization of NCDF at every oil and gas fora

” Contrary to the wicked suggestion in the story, NCDMB has never awarded any contract to the Minister or any company connected to him and neither has the Board awarded contracts for shore protection in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State because it is clearly outside our statutory mandate

It further stated that NEITI declared NCDMB as the most transparent federal oil and gas agency and the Board achieved this lofty feat because our operations are always complaint with government’s financial regulations

It insisted that NCDMB’s financial processes and operations are always open and transparent saying the Board and its leadership have never been manipulated and cannot be influenced to favour individuals or political parties, no matter how highly placed because what the it does must be in line with its mandate in the NOGICD Act

It also stated that it had expected the online medium to conduct a thorough investigation with a view to validating the veracity of the story before going to press, arguing that in this case, it was a mere conjecture by the authors to please their sponsors

In conclusion, the Board posits that “From the foregoing, it is obvious that this story was calculated to malign the Board, its leadership and the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to score cheap political points and create disaffection. Going forward, the Board will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against any individual or media organizations that publish materials that are spurious, malicious and libelous.