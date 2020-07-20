COVID-19:- Group commend Onyeama for declaring his positive status instantly

The PMB Solidarity movement Enugu state chapter has commended the Foreign affairs ministe,Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, for making open his COVID-19 status immediatrely he tested positive,.While wishing him a quick recovery, the group said the honesty and uprightness in making his health status known to the public instantly he was confirmed positive should be emulated by prominent Nigerians,especially those at corridors of power.

The foreign affairs minister,Mr Onyeama outrightly broke the news of his COVID-19 positive status on Sunday,July 19,when the result of his text was released on his twitter.

Onyeama twitted, “Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday,at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfotunately, this time,it came back positive’

‘That is life.Win some,loose some.Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”.

Reacting to news report on Onyeama’s positive status which went viral, the Enugu state coordinator PMB Solidarity Movement,Comrade A .C Ude described the action of Mr Onyeama as unique and a mark of examplary leader with no secret. He called for prayers from all members of the movement in Enugu state and the larger APC family in the state, for his quick recovery, stating contacting corona virus disease is not a death sentence.

Comrade Ude who is the pioneer deputy chairman of APC in Enugu state expressed optimism that the foreign affairs minister, whom he described as a tested and trusted party leader in the state will recover from the sickness very soon.

.

“Our prayer is for our leader to be healed soon.Contacting corona virus diseas is not a death sentence.The unique thing about his case is that he opened up by himself to alert the world and he went straight for treatment at

isolation center”

The foreign affairs minister,Mr Geoffrey Onyeama is a member of the Presidential task force on COVID-19.

In his capacity as foreign affairs minister,he has been in the fore front of supervising global movement in and out of the country by Nigerians in diaspora and vacation of foreign nationals out of the country

A fake news of his contact and testing positive to corona virus disease was peddled some few months ago ,allegedly by his political detractors.