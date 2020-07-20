Nsukka LG boss partners journalists on devt

By Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

The Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Bar. Cosmas Ugweze, has pledged to partner Journalists to ensure accelerated development of the council area.

According to him “Journalists are indispensable in projecting of the activities of government”, hence his desire for a cordial working relationship with members of the Fourth Estate of the realm.

Speaking when members of the Nsukka Federated Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ paid him a courtesy visit, Ugwueze said he would run an open, transparent and accountable government to the people of the council area.

The council boss emphasised that any responsible government should not always expect positive reports about its activities, because what is referred to as negative reportage, could also draw the attention of governments to areas of improvement.

He said that governments are run by human beings and are therefore prone to mistakes, pointing out that journalists by constructively reporting such lapses would bring about improved governance.

Ugwueze thanked members of the Chapel for the visit and appealed to them to always bring forward information that would help the council deliver on its mandate to the people.

Comrade Ike Okenyi, Chairman of the Chapel, thanked the local Chairman for his warm reception, and promised to give him the necessary support through effective coverage and publicity of his activities.

He informed the council boss that the chapel will bring to a halt the activities of some charlatans operating in the council, by exposing their activities to ensure credible journalism by those recognized by the national and state chapters of the NUJ.