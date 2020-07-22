Warri-Itakpe Rail, more commendations for Buhari, Amaechi

By Okey Muogbo

The completion of the Warri–Itakpe standard gauge line which connects the port city of Warri to Itakpe has continued to attract commendations to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

One of the commendations came from erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.

Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) commended the President and Amaechi for re-igniting public confidence in governance by redoubling efforts to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians.

In a statement made available to media houses, the APC chieftain maintained that service delivery through infrastructural development remains a critical element of governance adding tthat the Transportation Minister has continued to maintain and rapidly expand investments in the very critical transportation sector to create jobs, offer support to the national revenue base and provoke economic fillip for national development.

Describing the feat as awesome, Chief Eze explained that the facility has a sizable parking space at Itakpe so that vehicles can be arranged to pick and drop passengers to and from their destinations therefore, improving public transport connectivity and movement of cargoes along that route.

“With the very many feats recorded in the Transportation Ministry where Amaechi holds sway”, the party stalwart said, “President Buhari has proved that he is the best President Nigeria has ever had not minding the opinions of some shortsighted and myopic groups.”

He further thanked Buhari and Amaechi for the soon to kickstart rail line from Abuja to Warri, another milestone achievement of the APC administration.

The party chief said commuters will soon be able to journey from Abuja and arrive in comfort in Agbor or Warri through Uromi, Agenebode, Auchi, Itakpe, Okene, Ajaokuta and others through train.

Similarly, the approval of the naming of the Central station of the Warri – Itakpe Rail Line in Agbor after former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is another milestone achievement and a big plus to the Transportation Minister and the people of the Niger Delta.

Reacting to the approval, Chief Eze again, described the Transportation Minister as a trailblazer, a thoroughbred in the art of public service and personification of good governance whose impacts has raised the bar of public opinion about government on a positive note.

The party chief said Amaechi has remained as constant as the northern Star in his determination and drive to deliver dividends of good governance and offer hope of a better country to the Nigerian public.

Having made the people of the Niger Delta proud, Eze called on leaders of the region to unite, project a common front, work symbiotically and rally round Amaechi and give him the necessary boost to attract more infrastructural development and turn the fortunes of the Deltans, the Riverians, the Bayelsans etc. for the better.

Chief Eze commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his confidence on Amaechi and emphasized need to always reward competence on the ground of meritocracy, stressing that the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex will only spur the Transportation Minister to speed up effort to achieve more for the collective good of all Nigerians.

Eze described the acknowledgement by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for this kind gesture as heartwarming and quoted him as stating: ‘Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr President publicly.

“I have already sent a letter to him appreciating the good gesture. Completing the railway programme is good. It shows that the president is doing on with the project legacies of previous administrations, and that is the way to go. So, I sent a letter to him, I’ve commended him verbally too.

“I appreciate it, I thank Mr President, the Minister of Transportation and others that made it possible”, the former President stated.