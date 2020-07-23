DSS deny personnel assaulted FAAN staff

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied media reports that one of it’s personnel assaulted a staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN on Wednesday in a press release alleged that Head of the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Safiyanu Abba, not only breached security protocol at the airport but assaulted an aviation security personnel on duty who called him to order.

FAAN also said the DSS boss had prevented security officers at the airport from performing a mandatory check on a passenger on Friday

The DSS in a rebuttal contained in a press release Wednesday evening said it’s findings reveal the contrary.

According to the press release signed by Dr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, the Service will not join issues with FAAN.

He said: “So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted. DSS personnel are well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency.

“The news, as reported by sections of the media, has left an impression that is not factual and should therefore be disregarded.

“For the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the Airport under reference.

“In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognizes the Airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones. It takes their security seriously and cannot breach it.

“As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem. Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes. For these reasons, the DSS will not join issues with it.

“It is believed that there are other avenues than the social media to resolve any misunderstanding among staff of two agencies that have had long history of unity of purpose in the execution of their mandates.

“It should be noted that the Service and the DGSS place premium on effective interagency collaboration needed to achieve positive outcomes for good of the nation and citizens.

“The travelling public is urged to go about their normal businesses as the Service, in conjunction with relevant authorities including FAAN, is committed to their safety.”