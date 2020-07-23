35 -year- old bags 2 years jail for threatening to bomb NNPC, NASS

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

A 35 Year-old indigene of Kogi State, Godwin Adeoye, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for threatening to bomb the National Assembly complex and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The trial Judge, Magistrate A.S Ibrahim, convicted Godwin Adeoye under section 397 of the Kogi State Penal Code after he pleaded guilty to the charges and plea for leniency.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence, as a student, the only surviving son of his father, the trial judge sentenced Godwin Adeoye to two years imprisonment with an option of fine and being the first offender.

He was sentenced at Magistrate Court 2 Lokoja on a two count charges of criminal intimidation and plan to bomb National Assembly and the NNPC.

According to the prosecutor, O. A. Yahaya who represented the DSS, said the convict had threatened the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, demanding for palliatives for himself and his group or risk the bombing of the National Assembly and the NNPC on the day of his arrest.

The convict, Godwin Adeoye, was arrested on May 13, 2020, at Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area in Kogi State following his threat to bomb national assets if his demands for palliatives for himself and his group were not met by the Presidential Tasks Force on covid19.

The DSS counsel who prosecuted the matter, said they are reviewing the judgement to know whether to go on appeal.