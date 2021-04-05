FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

By Daniel Tyokua

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has called on the residents to be more security conscious in their daily activities.



Bello in his 2021 Easter message to FCT residents, he urged them to use the Easter festivities to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ which exemplified love, peaceful coexistence and selfless service.



While assuring residents that the Administration has taken great measures to ensure the security of life and property both during and after the Easter celebration.



He stressed the need for residents to be alert to the happenings around them and report any suspicious activities in their environs to security operatives.



The Minister thanked the residents for their support to the Administration as it works to prevent the spread of COVID 19 since its outbreak in the Territory, last year.



While urging FCT residents to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the complete eradication of COVID-19, he enjoined them to take steps at getting vaccinated, while adhering to all preventive, non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.



The Minister also assured residents that the FCTA will continue to execute projects designed to improve the living standards of the residents and enjoined them to always abide by all extant regulations put in place by government to ensure their safety and wellbeing.



Malam Bello finally prayed for a very spiritually refreshing and hitch-free Easter Celebrations.