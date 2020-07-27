27 C
Abuja
News

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

By Augustine Aminu

Hundreds and thousands of commuters along Abuja – Lokoja road are standard as a result trailer accident at the Murtala Muhammed Bridge.

Most commuters stranded confirmed that some of them have been in the hold up since Saturday afternoon.

Some commuters who spoke to AUTHORITY said that the heavy downpour, which lasted about six hours in the day, also compounded the situation thereby rendering the road impassable, forcing many motorists to sleep in the traffic.

A Military personnel in plain clothes helping to clear the traffic who does not want his name mentioned said the situation has been like this since Saturday afternoon after the accident

He said the commuters would have been able to use the other side of the bridge but for the mentainace going on, the holdup will take longer time to be controlled.

A Police officer who also pleaded anonymity said there are more than 200,000 commuters stranded because at a random count, “we have about 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles on queue with no hope of crossing the Bridge”.

The reporter also observed that the one-way used by the commuters on the bridge is shaking which is dangerous if something is not done on time

As at the time of sending this report, no official of the Federal Road Safety was sited.

