Court orders arrest of Ex- Clerk of NASS, Omolori over alleged N400m fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the arrest of the former clerk of the National Assembly, Muhammed Omolori.

Justice Suleman Belgore granted the ex parte motion sought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the immediate arrest of Omolori.

The commission informed court that Omolori who recently retired as the clerk of the National Assembly has refused to honour invitations on petition accusing him of diverting 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

Justice Belgore, following the submission of the counsel to EFCC , S.N. Robert decided to grant the request of the Commission.

“It is clear to me that Section 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 can be invoked in the circumstances of this case in granting this application and I so do.

“Warrant of immediate arrest is hereby issued against Mohammed Omolori, the former Clerk of the National Assembly forthwith, ” Justice Belgore stated.