25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ikpeazu inaugurates mgt board of Aba automated shoe…

U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of…

China’s success in poverty reduction worth bringing to…

Guangdong pursues integrated development to solve urban, rural…

China calls on AIIB members to work closer…

Born Gov, Zulum expresses frustration over failure of…

I am innocent, deposed EFCC chair, Magu cries…

Eid el Kabir : PDP Reps Caucus urge…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

World

AIIB won’t get involved in members’ political disputes: bank president

As an international multilateral institution, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) can’t get involved in any political disputes of its members, said AIIB’s incumbent president when asked whether Indian projects were affected by the rising tensions between China and India.

“China and India are the first and second biggest shareholders of AIIB, and they have cooperated quite well (on AIIB projects),” Jin Liqun, AIIB president, said when interviewed by thepaper.cn.

Currently, India holds an 8.6 percent share in AIIB, while China holds a 30.8 percent share.

According to Jin, international multilateral institutions evaluate projects from various perspectives, such as the economy, finance, environmental protection. Everything except politics.

“It’s not surprising that our members sometimes have some conflicts, but we will look forward. AIIB is a platform for cooperation, and is not burdened by certain temporary friction,” he said.

Jin also noted AIIB has a large number of Indian employees, and he hopes AIIB can be a bond linking every member, allowing them to see more common ground rather than being encumbered by temporary conflicts.

He said that when AIIB engaged in a project in India in 2017, there were already doubts among Indian citizens, who questioned why India had to borrow money from a Chinese bank.

Jin made his comments at a time when tensions between China and India have been upgraded over military disputes. India has taken action against local Chinese companies, including bans on 59 apps developed by Chinese firms like TikTok.

Jin also said that AIIB will offer more explanations and undertake necessary publicity work to help people understand AIIB’s work.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China stands united with neighbors in COVID-19 fight

Editor

Nearly 100,000 HK citizens sign petition to support national security legislation for Hong Kong

Editor

U.S. attempts to interfere in China’s domestic affairs will never succeed

Editor

WHO probes possible coronavirus link to rare disease in children

Editor

China speeds up construction of “new infrastructure”

Editor

High tech keeps farms running amid epidemic

Editor

100,000 cases prevented by China’s measures on COVID-19

Editor

Globalization remains irreversible, even amid epidemic

Editor

China to ensure follow-up support for poverty-alleviation relocation

Editor

ECMO machines sent to Hubei from across China to fight COVID-19

Editor

A close look at U.S. hegemonic practices disguised in human rights protection

Editor

Poverty-relief relocation leads remote village in Guizhou to prosperous life

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More