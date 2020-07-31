25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ikpeazu inaugurates mgt board of Aba automated shoe…

U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of…

China’s success in poverty reduction worth bringing to…

Guangdong pursues integrated development to solve urban, rural…

China calls on AIIB members to work closer…

Born Gov, Zulum expresses frustration over failure of…

I am innocent, deposed EFCC chair, Magu cries…

Eid el Kabir : PDP Reps Caucus urge…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

World

Digital economy generates new jobs for young people

The digital economy has generated an increasing number of flexible jobs, bringing more opportunities for young people.

Over the past six months or so, more than 500,000 merchants have posted recruitment notices on Alipay, an app designed to offer an array of services, receiving resumés from 65 million college students.

Half of the positions enable the applicants to make money at home, with the average daily wage exceeding 200 yuan.

E-sports hosts, dialect translators, punsters and dream-talk editors are the most popular new occupations among young people, and often feature daily payment and flexible working hours.

Since this year, the number of job hunters who choose such flexible jobs on Alipay has increased by nearly seven times, and are mostly made up of people born after 1995 and even 2000.

Thirteen government departments in China have issued opinions to encourage the development of the new individual economy and by-work innovation to open up new spaces for consumption and employment.

Many digital economy platforms have also taken measures to promote the new individual economy. In June, short video platforms TikTok and iXigua, as well as Jinri Toutiao, a news and information content platform, launched a program to provide content entrepreneurs with a package of services, such as operation training.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

To resolutely fight a global war against COVID-19

Editor

Chinese FM warns of some US political forces hijacking China-US relations

Editor

Chinese, African people stick together in collaboration amid epidemic

Editor

Tibetan-inhabited areas in China’s Qinghai cracks hard nut of poverty alleviation

Editor

To help with Africa’s development tests sense of responsibility, vision

Editor

Member of CPPCC national committee in Inner Mongolia leads herdsmen to happier lives

Editor

U.S unseals indictment charges of six Nigerians allegedly involved in BEC

Editor

China gathers public wisdom in compiling civil code

Editor

Group , UN support China fight again Virus

Editor

Turkey deploys tanks to Syrian border amid fresh Idlib violence

Editor

Foreign Volunteers join China’s battle against NCP

Editor

China offers full support for foreign enterprises in production resumption

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More