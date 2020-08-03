21.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria do not fit in our revalued model…

AAC Says INEC Didn’t Replace Name Of Its…

Republican renomination of Trump to be held in…

“Why Nigeria will not cede its sovereignty to…

CSOs accuse Global Fund for melding in grant…

Alleged rape: Commercial driver insist police arrest widow…

2023: Group shortlists Obi, Onu, Soludo, Ugwuanyi for…

PDP suspends Afegbua over anti-party activities

Coalition writes Buhari, lists 14 corruption cases against…

Nigeria must beware of Chinese debts-trap diplomacy

Cover Politics

PDP suspends Afegbua over anti-party activities

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Prince Kassim Afegbua of Ward 5, Etsako East Local government of Edo State for alleged anti party activities.

The party further directed the Etsako East Local government Chairman to set up a committee to probe his alleged anti-party activities.

The party in a statement by State Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare said on Sunday stated that Afegbua is suspended for one month with effect from August 2, 2020.

Parts of the statement reads, “This is to inform the members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s supporters and the general public that Prince Kassim Afegbua of ward 5, Etsako East Local government area of Edo State has been Suspended for a period of one month with effect from August 2, 2020 by the ward executive after being found guilty of anti-party activities.

“The State Chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi has directed the local government chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations of anti-party activities levied against him.

“The composition of the disciplinary committee will be announced in due course”.

Reacting on his suspension on a text message, Afegbua sad that the suspension letter is fake and should be disregarded adding that the purported name quoted on the letter is not even from his ward.

He said, “The public should disregard the purported suspension letter because the author is not from my ward. The letter was not even signed. So there are no issues as far as I am concerned”

Afegbua parted ways with the party after Gov. Godwin Obaseki emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP. Afegbua became aggrieved when Hon. Omoregie Ogbaide-Ihama whom he had supported, stepped down for Obaseki.

Afegbua who was a former commissioner of Information under former Gov. Oshiomhole who resigned and decamped to the PDP vowed to work against the party and garner support for Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu of APC.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

South West Dev Commission Bill splits Senate

Editor

2019: APC has turned NHIS to ATM – PDP

Editor

Nigeria takes delivery of $3.3bn oil, gas storage vessel

Editor

Edo guber: Intrigues, suspense as APC begins screening of Obaseki, others

Editor

Buhari Presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Editor

Nasiru, Another Son Of Late Emir Ado Bayero Appointed Emir Of Bichi

Editor

Enugu Council election;- Enugu APC faction at loggerheads over participation

Editor

Buhari appoints two northerners to head Police Trust Fund

Editor

Nigerians file suit against China over covid-19

Editor

Uncompleted 3 storey building collapses in Ebonyi State

Editor

Buhari satisfied with APC caretaker/Extra Ordinary Congress Committee’s work

Editor

Imo APGA expels Ararume over alleged anti party activity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More