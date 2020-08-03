PDP suspends Afegbua over anti-party activities

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Prince Kassim Afegbua of Ward 5, Etsako East Local government of Edo State for alleged anti party activities.

The party further directed the Etsako East Local government Chairman to set up a committee to probe his alleged anti-party activities.

The party in a statement by State Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare said on Sunday stated that Afegbua is suspended for one month with effect from August 2, 2020.

Parts of the statement reads, “This is to inform the members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s supporters and the general public that Prince Kassim Afegbua of ward 5, Etsako East Local government area of Edo State has been Suspended for a period of one month with effect from August 2, 2020 by the ward executive after being found guilty of anti-party activities.

“The State Chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi has directed the local government chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations of anti-party activities levied against him.

“The composition of the disciplinary committee will be announced in due course”.

Reacting on his suspension on a text message, Afegbua sad that the suspension letter is fake and should be disregarded adding that the purported name quoted on the letter is not even from his ward.

He said, “The public should disregard the purported suspension letter because the author is not from my ward. The letter was not even signed. So there are no issues as far as I am concerned”

Afegbua parted ways with the party after Gov. Godwin Obaseki emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP. Afegbua became aggrieved when Hon. Omoregie Ogbaide-Ihama whom he had supported, stepped down for Obaseki.

Afegbua who was a former commissioner of Information under former Gov. Oshiomhole who resigned and decamped to the PDP vowed to work against the party and garner support for Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu of APC.