23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd…

China strengthens financial support to stimulate real economy

Xinjiang to promote high-quality development for improving livelihood

Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

China achieves remarkable progress in livelihood improvement

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin…

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of…

Reps ban armed security details during budget defence

News

Reps ban armed security details during budget defence

By Gift Chapi Odekina

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday announced the disbandment of security details with arms who accompany their principals during budget defence at the National Assembly.

The Speaker made the announcement during the presentation of the 2021 budget estimate by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to him, this is because the House intends to adhere to the Covid-19 social distancing protocols,need to be able to limit the numbers of people in hearing rooms at any point in time.

“Let me also use this opportunity to announce a new prototocol in the house , henceforth, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies who come to defend their budget proposals, will do so without their security details present.

“We must take this course of action to prevent the unacceptable proliferation of sidearms in the hearing rooms during such engagements.w

Speaking on the efforts made by legislatures in ensuring that the country return back to January-Decemner budget circle, he said ” Senators and members of the House of Representatives toiled night and day, sometimes through the night and into the wee hours of the morning, to ensure that we achieved our commitment to return to the January to December budget cycle as envisaged by the constitution.

“Ido not doubt that we will exhibit the same commitment to nation-building and deliver a good budget on time. We cannot afford a return to the old practices, and we must do everything in our power to avoid such an outcome.

“We also promised to pass a budget that reflected our priorities – healthcare, education, public infrastructure and the development of an economy that is less dependent on fossil fuels and gives to all Nigerians, the ability to achieve their dreams equal to their effort and commitment.

“We kept that promise too. We recognise that more needs to be done, and I assure all the Nigerian people that we will continue in this regard.

Speaking on the effect of the Covid- 19 on the country, Gbajabiamila said that the country has learnt in a hard way, adding that as a nation lessons learnt must be reflected in the budget.

“The world changes quickly, often without notice, and always with consequences. We have learned this lesson at a high cost in the past few months, and we must ensure that the lessons learned are reflected in the budget that emerges from the appropriations process. We must make sure that we are better prepared for next time because there will be the next time.

“The reality of globalisation and the connected interdependence of nations means that there will always be something on the horizon that threatens to destabilise our world. Let us move forward in this certainty and make sure that we are prepared for the future, whatever it may bring,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Executive Arm for their commitment and hard work, Gbajabiamila assured that the proposal will receive thorough and speedy consideration.

He added that the National Assembly will collaborate with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Executive to deliver a budget that meets the needs and matches the ambitions of the Nigerian people.

“We will hold ourselves in the Legislature to the highest standards of integrity so that our deliberations and contributions to this process are motivated only by considerations of the best interests of the Nigerian people”, he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Drug Abuse Day: Ganduje Advocates For Mass Orientation To Change Addicts

Editor

Reps appropriation committee warns MDA’s against tampering with 2020 Budget

Editor

Why NAF deployed Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

Editor

Your legacies worth remembering, Buhari hails IBB @ 79

Editor

Continental trade pact: Nigeria gets commitments in 5 service sectors

Editor

NIMASA queues behind FG’s effort to combat COVID-19

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Reps Accuse Accountant General of extra budgetary spending

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP’s murder of preacher won’t break our trust in God, Buhari – Christian group*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Suspended NSITF MD accuses Ngige of taking over agency’s management duties

Editor

CAMA Controversy: Catholic Bishops, opposition lawmakers, CUPP suggest ways out of quagmire

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More