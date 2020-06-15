Covid -19: Boy, 13, gives palliatives to widows, widowers in Nnewi

From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

A thirteen-year-old JSS 3 music star, Prince Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu yesterday empowered widows and Widowers with palliatives to cushion the effect of Covid 19 lockdown on them.

In his speech during the distribution of the palliatives items, the Chief Coordinator who is also the production director and manager of the young musician, Ralph Nwafor said N2.5m was expended on the palliatives.

Nwafor noted that one hundred beneficiaries were initially targeted but that the figure increased to one hundred and fifty during the distribution.

He pointed out that the musical prodigy through his Ozzy Bosco Foundation has been moving from street to street in Lagos lending a helping hand to the needy but decided to return home to help his needy kinsmen.

Nwafor said that the initiative is aimed at supporting the efforts of the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano in the war against coronavirus.

Prince Obi Orizu who represented the Nnewi paramount traditional ruler, Igwe Dr KON Orizu 111 at the occasion thanked God for the gift of the music wonder boy to humanity.

He used the occasion to remind the people in attendance on the need to avoid gathering of large number of people, even as he harped on the correct use of facemask as well as strict compliance to all government directive on the prevention and spread of Covid-19.

The Special Assistant to the Anambra State governor on Youth Entrepreneurship and Strategy, Prince Nnamso Nwafor-Orizu who represented Chief Willie Obiano at the occasion said that the governor is very proud of the young musician.

He said that the young boy has brought laurels not just to Anambra State in particular but to Nigeria which according to him should be emulated by all other youths.