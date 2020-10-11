Election Observers, KIMPACT, NEVR Laud Ondo’s Election, Hail INEC, Citizens, Security Agencies

KIMPACT Development Initiative (KDI) and the Coordinator For The Ondo State Nigeria Election Violence Report (NEVR) have hailed the peaceful conduct of the Ondo State governorship election in its preliminary report released to the media.

In a statement and interview held with its Executive Director, Bukola Idowu, Kimpact applauded the citizens of Ondo State who still went to their respective polling units to exercise their franchise.

The statement reads in part:” So far, Kimpact must commend the conduct of the 10th October, 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election. For the most part, the electoral officers and election materials arrived timely at the polling units, although there are still a few lapses in this regard, and improvement is desirable.

‘The security agencies also deserve commendation. Eyewitness accounts in some of the polling units covered showed that the security agents defused a good number of volatile situations, from stopping the lynching of those suspected of vote buying, disbanding party faithful clashes to practically ensuring a peaceful election.”

The election Observers group added that commencement of polls started early in most of the polling units as ad-hoc officers arrived early enough to set up their polling booths.

Mere observing the voting line, the election witnessed a large turnout of voters, especially the elderly, women and the youth despite the rain in the early part of the Election Day.

While commending INEC for a job well done in the conduct of the Saturday 10th October, 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election, it noted that there is room for improvement in the area of logistics.

“INEC is encouraged to henceforth have preparation for potential force majeure such as the rain that almost marred the election.

The cases of violence in our electoral process is disturbing. It is important to note that we can have a violence-free election in Nigeria. Nigerians must come to the realization that their lives are worth much more than any politician’s political ambition.”

The group urged Political party actors to prevail on their followers to desist from all forms of violence after the declaration of results.

‘The election day processes is yet to be over, we are still at the middle of counting and sorting of votes. The collation is often regarded as the weakest point in the whole process. We implore INEC to ensure this process are transparent and reflect the voice of the voters.”

Kimpact is a youth based non-governmental, non-partisan organization that builds informed and active citizens through sensitization, in-depth research, data-based public policy advocacy, capacity development and the promotion of good governance. As part of her contribution to good democratic governance, Kimpact carried out the Nigeria Election Violence Report (NEVR) Project in Ondo State.

The NEVR Project is supported by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). The project aims at developing the capacity of civil society to monitor, analyze and respond to incidents of election-related conflict before, during and after elections in Nigeria.