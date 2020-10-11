25 C
Abuja
Politics

Ondo: INEC staff rescued as boat capsizes in Ilaje

From Ezeocha Nzeh, Akure

All the ad hock staff and election observers were safety rescued as the boat ferrying the Commission’s officials and materials for the Ondo State governorship elections capsized at Ilaje riverine area of the state
.
The wooden boat reportedly carrying no fewer than 15 persons capsized owing to overloading, with personnel and some election materials, apart from strong wave and current

Some of the ad-hoc staff were seen in videos of the incident swimming to safety or to join other boats on the mission.

Also local divers were so said to have made efforts to rescue the victims.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi,, said in his reaction to the incident, “I am told all our ad-Hoc staff were safely evacuated,”

