EPL: Arteta explains why he didn’t start Partey in Arsenal’s defeat to Man City

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has explained why he didn’t start midfielder, Thomas Partey, in his side’s Premier League 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

Man City defeated Arsenal at Etihad, thanks to Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal.

Partey, who joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day, only arrived in the North London club on Tuesday following international duty.

Arteta brought the Ghanaian international on with just eight minutes remaining to the end of the encounter.
Asked why he didn’t start Partey, Arteta explained after the game as quoted by Arsenal’s official website, “Yes, we will see how quickly we can make it with him.

“I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.
“But I think when he came on, he looked good.”

