Sporting Huelva vs Barcelona: Asisat Oshoala scores in 6-0 win for Club

Asisat Oshoala scored a goal for Barcelona in this encounter- The Nigerian striker has been incredible since he move to the Spanish team

Striker Asisat Oshoala was on Sunday afternoon, October 18, in fine form as Barcelona defeated hosts Sporting Huelva 6-0 in Spanish Women’s League encounter.

Having lost their last topflight game, Sporting Huelva went into this encounter with the hopes of getting a win against Barcelona, but they were unable to even score a goal.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored the first goal for Barcelona female team in the 4th minute after getting a superb assist from Costa. The goal Oshoala netted was an incredible one and stands a chance of being picked as one of the best goals of the season.

On resumption, the home team tried all they could to change their fortunes in the game having conceded three goals, but they were unable to do anything.

Mariona scored the 4th goal for Barcelona and it was Hansen who netted the fifth goal in the 76th minute before Costa eventually got her name in the scorers’ sheet in the 78th minute. This is a big win for Asisat Oshoala and her teammates at Barcelona.